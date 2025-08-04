/Sydney Sweeney makes appearance at Americana premiere in Los Angeles amid American Eagle ad controversy

Hollywood sensation Sydney Sweeney is currently grabbing headlines after the latest ad for clothing brand American Eagle faced backlash. Amid the troubled time, the actress made an appearance at the premiere of the film Americana. She was even captured alongside singer Halsey and posed for the paps. Several pictures and videos are now going viral on social media.

Syndey Sweeney's latest appearance at the Americana premiere

The Euphoria star made everyone's heads turn with her elegant appearance at the premiere in Los Angeles alongside Halsey and Simon Rex. For the red carpet look, Sydney was dressed up in a champagne-colored gown with a corseted and tulle skirt. She completed the look with a funky lemon coloured headband.

Halsey donned a blue hairdo and exuded swag with jeans, a turtle-neck top, and threads on the sides. Netizens soon took social media platforms to give their views, and one user wrote, "Sydney Sweeney is brave and deserves a lot of credit for attending this red carpet after all the prudish and bigoted outrage". Another user wrote, "I want to see this. It also got some of my other favourites like Paul Walter Hauser and Simon Rex".

What do we know about film Americana?

Americana had its world premiere at the 2023 South by Southwest Film and TV Festival in March 2023. On March 2-24, Lionsgate acquired worldwide distribution rights to the film. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2025. As per reports, it was originally scheduled to release on August 22, 2025.

Written and directed by Tony Tost, the film stars Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Eric Dane, Zahn McClarnon, and Simon Rex, among others. Principal photography began in February 2022 in New Mexico. It tells the story of a shy waitress and a lovelorn military veteran who find themselves in the crosshairs of a ruthless criminal as they try to retrieve a rare Native American artifact.

What is the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle?

For the unversed, the recent ad of the clothing brand American Eagle featuring the actress Sydney Sweeney centered around the selected pieces from their Autumn 2025 collection. But the attention of the ad was on the tagline of the ad: has great jeans/genes. This ad has caused immense backlash among netizens, and many users have accused the company of promoting eugenics and white supremacy.

However, following this, the clothing brand American Eagle issued a statement and backed the Hollywood star. They stated, ""Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story". We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone".