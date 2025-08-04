Wednesday season 1 recap: Who was the killer? Ending explained, key characters and more

Wednesday is finally back with season 2! Jenna Ortega is set to reprise her role as everyone's favourite gothic teen in Wednesday, which returns to Netflix on August 6, 2025, with volume one of season 2. Our beloved Wednesday Addams is heading back to Nevermore Academy for her second year, ready to unravel more mysteries of her past, present, and, if her psychic visions are to be believed, even the future.

As we gear up for another dark and exciting season, here’s a quick recap of Season 1 to refresh your memory:

