/Why was Duke Dennis Arrested? All you need to know about the viral mall incident

Popular American YouTuber, Duke Dennis, was reportedly arrested on Saturday night (Aug 3) at a San Antonio shopping mall while filming content. The Twitch streamer was seen sitting handcuffed on the floor and being surrounded by cops in a video that surfaced on social media. The video went viral soon after Dennis's arrest, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

The 31-year-old content creator from the AMP (Any Means Possible) group was arrested for playing hide-and-seek with his fellow creator, Kai Cenat. In the viral video, Cenat can be spotted, watching from an upper level and recording the incident on his phone.

According to a statement from the San Antonio Police Department, Dennis has been arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and evading arrest

What do the charges imply?

Under the Texas Penal Code 30.05, a person is found guilty of criminal trespass when he/she enter or stay on someone’s property without consent or after being asked to vacate the property. The law covers agricultural land, residential land, an aircraft, a building or any other vehicle.

Under the Texas Penal Code 38.04, when a person intentionally flees from a federal or state law enforcement agent who is trying to detain him, he is ‘evading arrest’. It is a felony under US law.

Further, Duke Dennis is still in custody and has not issued any statement regarding the incident. It remains unknown whether Dennis' arrest is connected to AMP's activities or not. The streaming group does daily streams, hosts public events and produces content across San Antonio.

Social Media Reactions