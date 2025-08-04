/South Korean actor Song Young-Kyu, best known for Extreme Job, Big Bet, found dead in car

Renowned South Korean actor Song Young-Kyu, best known for roles in Partners for Justice, The Winning Try, and Extreme Job, among others, has reportedly passed away today at the age of 55. As per several Korean media outlets, he was found dead in his car, which was parked in a residential complex in the south of Seoul. Know further details.

What is the exact cause of Song Young-Kyu's death?

As per a report which cited the Yongin Dongbu Police precinct, the South Korean actor was found around 8 am inside a car by an acquaintance. The car was parked in a residential complex in Yongin, south of Seoul.

According to reports, the police had said that there was no sign of foul play. Neither was any suicide note found. However, investigations are still underway.

The news of his death comes after he was reportedly faced with controversy for getting caught driving drunk in June and had to face legal issues. As the news exploded in public, the actor had to issue a public apology. Following the controversy, he reportedly had to be removed from several scenes of the ongoing TV series titled The Defects. He even had to step down from a production of Shakespeare in Love, which was happening at the CJ Towol Theater of the Seoul Arts Center.

All about Song Young-Kyu

Song Young-Kyu, born on April 18, 1970, in South Korea, is a musical actor and has even starred in several shows and movies. Some of his notable works in shows include Love Scout, Oh My Ghost Clients, The Tale of Lady Ok, The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, Destined with You, and Big Bet Season 2, among others.