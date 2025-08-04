/Dhanush reacts as Raanjhanaa is re-released with AI altered ending: Stripped the film of its very soul

Actor Dhanush is the latest to raise objection over the AI-generated climax that has been used in his film Raanjhanaa for its re-release. The film starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead and was released in 2013. The film’s producers, Eros, recently re-released the film in Tamil and changed the ending with the help of AI. Earlier, the film’s director Aanand L Rai had raised objections over the AI-altered change in the film’s climax now, the film’s leading man too has objected to the changes stating that the alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul.

Dhanush raises objection over AI-altered changes in Raanjhanaa

On Sunday, Dhanush issued a statement and share it on his social media handles. The actor revealed that he objected to the use of AI and an alternate ending, adding that “the concerned parties” still went ahead with it.

Titled “For the love of cinema”, Dhanush wrote in his note, “The re-release of ‘Raanjhanaa’ with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection”.

“This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago. The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future,” he added.

What changes were made to Raanjhanaa climax?

In the AI-altered ending of Raanjhanaa, Dhanush's character Kundan doesn't die as it was originally shown in the 2013 film. In the re-released version, Kundan is then seen opening his eyes and sitting up on the bed, leaving Bindiya (Swara Bhasker) and Murari (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) in happy tears. In the original film, Kundan is shot and sent to the ICU. Later, Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) rushes to the hospital to be with him in his dying moments.

Dhanush’s statement comes after war of words escalated between Eros and filmmaker Aanand L Rai. On July 29, the studio issued a statement defending the use of AI in the re-release, and accused Aanand of unauthorised use of Raanjhanaa intellectual property in his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, which incidentally stars Dhanush in the lead.

Ever since the AI-altered ending of Raanjhanaa was announced, Aanand has stated in numerous interviews that it sets a dangerous precedent for changing filmmakers' vision. He has also pointed out that his permission wasn’t taken from Eros before they altered the ending to a ‘happy’ one.

About Raanjhanaa

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film was released in 2013. The romantic drama starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead with Mohommad Zeeshan Ayyub, Swara Bhaskar and Abhay Deol in supporting roles. Raanjhanaa released on June 21, 2013, while the Tamil-dubbed version Ambikapathy was released a week later.