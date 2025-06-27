/Dhanush starrer Kuberaa screening turns chaotic as ceiling falls on audience

A screening of Kuberaa at Asian Mukunda in Mahabubabad, Telangana, turned chaotic on Wednesday night after a portion of the ceiling fell on the audience, injuring several people. According to a report by Siasat, the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. The audience panicked and rushed out of the theatre. Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, no major casualties were reported, and no police case has been filed as the affected parties reached a compromise with the theatre management. Many videos of the incidents are making the rounds online and have sparked conversations about public safety, especially in older single-screen theatres.

What is Kuberaa about?

Kuberaa is a crime thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula and stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna. The plot follows Deepak, played by Nagarjuna, a former CBI officer falsely accused of corruption and imprisoned. Deepak plans revenge, but his encounter with the enigmatic Deva, played by Dhanush, begins to unravel those plans.



The film reportedly underwent 13 cuts before it was awarded a U/A certificate by the Censor Board, with a total of 13 minutes removed from the theatrical version. Kuberaa is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Amigos Creations, and it was released in all major Indian languages.

Kuberaa is going strong at the box office

The film’s music is composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad, while cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommireddy and editing by Karthika Srinivas. The ensemble cast also includes Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, Tarun Arora, Sunaina, Anukreethy Vas, and Madhusudhan Rao.

Kuberaa has received glowing reviews from critics and has so far grossed over ₹87 crores ($10 million) at the box office. With a reported budget of ₹120 crores ($14 million), it stands as one of the most ambitious projects in Dhanush’s career.