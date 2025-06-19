/Kuberaa undergoes 19 cuts as CBFC gives Dhanush, Rashmika starrer UA certificate

The highly anticipated film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula and featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna, is up for release this Friday. The pan-India film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a UA certificate and has undergone 19 cuts.

Kuberaa's certification



Kuberaa's official X account shared a post on Wednesday, highlighting its UA certification by the CBFC. The post read as, , “181 minutes of drama, emotion, love, greed, thrill, and everything in between! Kuberaa - A complete U/A socio-drama that promises a fresh cinematic experience.”



The revised certification of the film has also now surfaced online. According to a post shared by Andhra Box Office, 19 scenes have been asked to be deleted from the film. The visuals that have been asked to be deleted feature most of the principal cast, including Dhanush, Rashmika and Jim Sarbh. As a result, Kuberaa has now been trimmed by 13 minutes and 41 seconds.

About Kuberaa

