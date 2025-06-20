Kuberaa X review: Here's what netizens have to say about Dhanush & Nagarjuna's crime thriller

The highly anticipated Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer Kuberaa has finally hit the big screen. The movie marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two stars and Rashmika Mandanna. Kuberaa is directed by National Award winner Sekhar Kammula, who is known for films like Happy Days, Love Story, Dollar Dreams and Anand. The movie had to undergo 13 cuts before it was certified with a U/A rating by the Censor Board. It is reported that a total of 13 minutes were cut from the theatrical release. The movie follows Deepak, played by Nagarjuna, a former CBI officer who was falsely accused of corruption and arrested. Now, he plans his revenge; however, his encounter with the enigmatic Deva, played by Dhanush, slowly causes his plans to unravel. So let's find out what netizens are saying about Kuberaa.

Here is what netizens have to say about Kuberaa

Kuberaa is a social thriller produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Amigos Creations. The film will be released in all major Indian languages. The music is composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.

One of Dhanush’s biggest projects

Kuberaa reportedly has a budget of ₹120 crores ($14 million), making it one of the biggest projects of Dhanush’s career. Cinematography is by Niketh Bommireddy, and editing is handled by Karthika Srinivas. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, Tarun Arora, Sunaina, Anukreethy Vas, and Madhusudhan Rao.



What’s next for Dhanush and Nagarjuna?

After Kuberaa, both Dhanush and Nagarjuna have back-to-back projects lined up. Dhanush will be starring in and directing the Tamil drama film Idly Kadai. He will follow this up with the Bollywood film Tere Ishk Mein, where he will act alongside Kriti Sanon. As for Nagarjuna, the actor will be sharing the big screen with superstar Rajinikanth in Coolie and has reportedly joined the cast of Jailer 2.

