/Shah Rukh Khan does a Shashi Tharoor on the politician post National Award win

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to maintain the humour among all the celebrations around his National Award win. As Congressman Shashi Tharoor congratulated SRK after winning his maiden National Award, the Bollywood star had a hilariously apt way of thanking the politician. While Tharoor congratulated the actor, Khan added he would not have understood something more ‘magniloquent and sesquipedalian.’

Shashi Tharoor wishes SRK

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh was feted with the National Award for the Best Actor for his film Jawan at the 71st National Film Awards.

Tharoor, who is known for his fluency in English, congratulated Shah Rukh on X. Tharoor posted, “A National Treasure wins a National Award! Congratulations @iamsrk!"

Shah Rukh thanked Tharoor for the “simple praise” and noted that Tharoor had not used complicated words to wish him.

The star wrote: “Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor… would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha (sic).”

Magniloquent means using high-flown or bombastic language while Sesquipedalian means using long phrases or words.

Shah Rukh Khan wins National Award

Directed by Atlee, Jawan satrred Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as lookalike father and son alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The blockbuster film revolves around Azad, who is the jailer of a woman's prison, is a vigilante who recruits inmates and commits acts that shed light on corruption in India.

Right after his win, Shah Rukh Khan appeared with an injured arm to share a special message with his fans after clinching the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the film. He said in the video that he was overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility.

“To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor. I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023.”

He added: “So, thank you Raju sir, thank you Saeed and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawaan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award”.

He further mentioned, as he expressed his gratitude to Atlee, the director of 'Jawan'. The actor said that a National Award is not just about achievement.

He added: “It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard, is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line but as fuel to continue striving, learning and giving life.”

SRK called the award a reminder to him that acting is not just work, it's a “responsibility.”

Shah Rukh is currently busy with his next titled King. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone among others. As per media reports, the superstar injured himself while shooting an action sequence for the upcoming film and is currently recuperating.

(With agency inputs)