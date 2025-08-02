/'They kept ignoring him for years...' Netizens react to Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win after 33 years

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in Atlee's film Jawan. This marks Khan's first-ever National Film Award in a remarkable career that has spanned over three decades. While Khan and his fans celebrated this honour, but a section on the internet believes that Jawan was not the film that deserved to win this accolade.

On August 1, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the list of winners for the National Film Awards 2023, where Bollywood had a strong presence. Shah Rukh Khan finally received this long-overdue recognition. He will share the award with actor Vikrant Massey, who won for his performance in the biographical drama 12th Fail.

Shah Rukh Khan on winning National Award

Shah Rukh Khan has won the award for his 2003 movie Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the movie was a huge hit, and Khan played a double role in the movie. Soon after the winners were announced, Khan welcomed the honour with wide arms, although he had an injury. But still, the actor stuck the pose.

In a video shared on his social media handles, Khan, who appeared in a video, wearing an arm sling, thanked the jury and the government of Indian for the recognition.

Khan said, “Namaskaar and adaab. Needless to say, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility to be honored with the National award that I'll cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, the I&B ministry and everyone who thought I was worthy of this one. I would like to thank all of my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So, thank you Raju sir, thank you Sid and especially, thank you Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawan.”

The actor further added, "I want to thank my team and management, which works tirelessly with me. They bear with my eccentricities and impatience and give me their full attention and make me look much better than I am. This award, without the perseverance and love, would not be possible at all. Thank you so much for everything you do. My wife and kids, who over the last few years gave me so much more love and care as if I were the kid in the house and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So, thank you so much for that.''

How the internet has reacted to Khan's National Award win.

This award is SRK's first National Award in a career spanning over 30 years. While some of his fans enjoyed it, others think that he deserved an award for his other works, such as Swades (2004), Chak De India (2007) and more.

''If SRK ever deserved a national award for a film, it was 'Swades', certainly not Jawan,'' one user wrote.

Another user wrote that Khan deserved this award way earlier. The post reads, ‘’I feel very sad to say that the National Award, which Shah Rukh should have got earlier for Swadesh, took 33 years to get it.''

Another user shared a collage of Khan's films and wrote,'' SRK has a remarkable filmography ✍️ Yet they kept ignoring him for years and now they choose Jawan for the National Award?''