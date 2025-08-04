Lollapalooza 2025: KATSEYE shines with their Gabriella performance in Chicago, Netizens say, 'Mind blowing'

Global girl group KATSEYE is on a roll! After delivering hit tracks back-to-back, the girls marked a significant milestone in their career after performing at this year's Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Their electrifying performances of Gabriela and M.I.A has amazed netizens with their high-energy set. Several videos and pictures from the festival of their performance is now going viral on social media.

KATSEYE's performance at the Lollapalooza festival makes netizens go into a frenzy

At Chicago's Grant Park, KATSEYE brought their energy and enthusiasm with a cultural performance on stage. Soon, netizens took to social media platforms to appreciate their powerful command on stage. One user wrote, "| #KATSEYE x Lollapalooza KATSEYE unveils Gabriela dance break".

Another user wrote, "katseye never fails to PERFORM! lollapalooza witnessing greatness".

"Can’t believe I got to see katseye today at Lollapalooza, they were AMAZING!!", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Lollapalooza is an annual American four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago. The festival's founder, Farrell, found new backers and revived his concept as a destination event. As per reports, it is held in Chicago for several reasons, including its accessibility for music lovers across the United States.

All about KATSEYE

KATSEYE is a girl group that was formed through the reality competition series Dream Academy in 2023, a collaboration between Hybe Corporation and Geffen Records. The group's formation process was later chronicled in Netflix's docuseries Popstar Academy: Katseye.