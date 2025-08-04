Lollapalooza 2025: KATSEYE shines with their Gabriella performance in Chicago, Netizens say, 'Mind blowing'

Girl group KATSEYE stunned netizens with their dynamic performance at the Lollapalooza 2025 festival in Chicago. Several videos and pictures are now going viral on social media.
Global girl group KATSEYE is on a roll! After delivering hit tracks back-to-back, the girls marked a significant milestone in their career after performing at this year's Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Their electrifying performances of Gabriela and M.I.A has amazed netizens with their high-energy set. Several videos and pictures from the festival of their performance is now going viral on social media.
At Chicago's Grant Park, KATSEYE brought their energy and enthusiasm with a cultural performance on stage. Soon, netizens took to social media platforms to appreciate their powerful command on stage. One user wrote, "| #KATSEYE x Lollapalooza KATSEYE unveils Gabriela dance break".
Another user wrote, "katseye never fails to PERFORM! lollapalooza witnessing greatness".
"Can’t believe I got to see katseye today at Lollapalooza, they were AMAZING!!", wrote the third user.
For the unversed, Lollapalooza is an annual American four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago. The festival's founder, Farrell, found new backers and revived his concept as a destination event. As per reports, it is held in Chicago for several reasons, including its accessibility for music lovers across the United States.
KATSEYE is a girl group that was formed through the reality competition series Dream Academy in 2023, a collaboration between Hybe Corporation and Geffen Records. The group's formation process was later chronicled in Netflix's docuseries Popstar Academy: Katseye.
The group is composed of six members: Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae. The members are from the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States. They made their debut in June 2024 with the single Touch, which topped the charts. Followed by Gnarly, which earned attention from everyone.