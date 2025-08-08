/It doesn't end: Kiss cam scandal CEO Andy Byron spent millions on steamy video calls with Onlyfans model

The Coldplay concert in Boston, Massachusetts will remain etched in people's mind for days to come. Not particularly for the performance of the British rock band but for the 'kiss scam' involving former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron with his HR head, Kristin Cabot. Now, a new controversy seems to surround Byron. According to media reports, the former Astronomer CEO spent big money on OnlyFans, the adult content subscription platform.

Byron reportedly spent over $250,000 on subscriptions, custom videos, and steamy video calls with multiple OnlyFans creators.

A amount of $40,000 was spent by Byron on intimate video calls alone with a 23-year-old OnlyFans creator named Sophie Rain, whose real name is Izabella Blair, reported The Blast. Blair is a popular content creator associated with influencer collective Bop House.

Private messages shared by Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan reveals, he used a secret Instagram account to arrange explicit video calls with Sophie Rain. The leaked messages Byron's wife Megan has drawn support as well as criticism online, sparking a debate on the issue.

“All good. Most guys I talk to are married," Byron allegedly said in a message. “Okay, call me in 5 mins (emoji with a wink)," Rain responded.

“As a Christian, I don’t condone this type of behaviour. I’m here for his wife if she needs a friend during this time. I would love to talk to her and reassure her that this guy is just a bump in the road," Rain told The Blast.

A Brazilian model Camilla Araujo, 29, has claimed Byron did the same with other models on the platform.

“I saw the receipts. We’re talking a quarter million in sub fees, custom content and video calls! Not just with Sophie, with multiple girls," said Araujo.

What was the 'kiss cam scandal'

Byron and Cabot were caught on camera sharing an intimate moment. The video set the internet on fire, and everyone has been talking about the incident. The video showed the duo enjoying the concert in an intimate pose when the camera zoomed in on them, and they panicked and hid. That's when everyone came to know that both were having an extramarital affair.