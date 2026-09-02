/CPL umpiring controversy: Johnson Charles Recalled after being out as Holder sides with opposition

The ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw a huge no-ball controversy pan out on Tuesday (Sep 1) during the match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents. Both teams needed a win to bolster their playoff chances in the tournament, but the Patriots came out as winners. The controversy involved Patriots' Johnson Charles being adjudged out on a high full-toss before being called back by the third umpire. Tridents skipper Chris Green wasn't happy about it, and he found an ally in Patriots skipper Jason Holder in calling out the umpiring.

Patriots win but not without controversy

Chasing a mammoth 218, SKNP were 35/0 in 3.4 overs when Tridents' Ramon Simmonds bowled a full-toss to Charles. He was caught at deep square by Sherfane Rutherford. Charles was back in the dugout after scoring 26, but the third umpire reviewed the decision and Charles was called back. He hit a six on the very next ball—a free hit. The batter eventually scored 78 off 45 balls to take his team home and become Player of the Match as well.

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How did teams react?

"The umpires tonight, I thought they managed the game poorly with that decision in the way that a player goes off the field and then comes back on," said Tridents captain Green after the match while talking to the broadcaster. His counterpart Holder, surprisingly, agreed with it and said: "It's probably a wake-up call for the umpires to be a bit firmer and more decisive. It doesn't look good seeing a player go off the field and then have to be called back on. In terms of the wides, we only ask for consistency. They're only human as well and will make mistakes, but hopefully, we can clean that up going forward."