/Is Sydney Sweeney part of The Devil Wears Prada 2? Actress sparks speculation after being spotted on film set

Is Sydney Sweeney part of The Devil Wears Prada 2? Ever since the filming of the much-awaited sequel of The Devil Wears Prada begun in July, social media has been buzzing with BTS photos of the cast taking over various spots of New York City. Now, Sydney Sweeney has been spotted on the film’s set. The 27-year-old was seen stepping out of a trailer in the vicinity of Emily Blunt on Wednesday in Manhattan where the film is being shot.

Blunt is set to reprise her role as Emily Charlton in the upcoming movie. The film is being helmed by David Frankel and is based on the book Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns by Lauren Weisberger. Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep are all set to reprise their roles in the new film.

Sydney Sweeney’s controversial ad

Sweeney has been in the eye of a media storm in the recent weeks after she featured in American Eagle advertisement which was called out for promoting eugenics. The tagline of the ad- ‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’ sparked immense backlash online. The White House and President Donald Trump waded into the controversy as well, with the former defending the advertisement, and the POTUS directly calling the ad ‘fantastic’ and Sweeney the ‘Hottest’ after it was discovered that the actress was a registered Republican.

Is Sydney Sweeney in Devil Wears Prada 2?

Sweeney was seen in rainy New York City, sporting a pair of casual bottoms with an oversized hoodie. The hood was pulled over her face, indicating perhaps the desire to keep her presence there lowkey. So far, the makers have no confirmed information on Sweeney’s inclusion in the cast, and she may be playing a cameo.

While there has been no confirmation about Sweeney’s role in the film, fans have nevertheless reacted to the news. While some fans have expressed excitement about seeing the actor in the movie, others have expressed displeasure over the AE ad and her involvement in the film.

One user said on X "thrilled that Sydney Sweeney joins The Devil Wears Prada 2! The 2006 classic’s legacy lives on with this 2026 sequel. Those NYC set shots promise a fresh yet stylish narrative. Will she outshine Miranda?"

Another commented, “Who TF said we wanted Sydney Sweeney on Devil Wears Prada 2 ??!!!!!! Y'all running everything. Y'all better pray that shit don't come out looking like 'and just like that'”

Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to release on May 1, 2026.