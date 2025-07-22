/Devil Wears Prada 2: Who will be the love interest of Anne Hathaway? New additions in the popular franchise sparks excitement

Anne Hathaway's most anticipated movie, Devil Wears Prada 2, has already begun its production stage, and fans can't calm down. From new additions to new look, makers are leaving no stone unturned to surprise their fans. But, amid all this, fans are still pondering who will be the love interest of Anne Hathaway in the film, since Adrian Grenier is not reprising his role for the sequel. Let's know more details and the latest addition to the cast in the popular franchise.

Who are the latest additions to the cast of Devil Wears Prada 2?

As per several reports, since Adrian Grenier is officially not reprising the love interest of Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway), a new love interest is in for the Hollywood actress. However, several sources have said that Brammall's character will be vying for Andy's affection.

Reports suggest that Colin from Accounts, co-creator and star Patrick Brammall, will be joining several OG cast members, who will be returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Apart from the original cast, reportedly, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum Rachel Bloom and Patrick Brammall will be the latest additions in the sequel. However, this will be a reunion for the duo as they together had created the popular sitcom Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

A new cast of characters includes Kenneth Branagh as Priestley’s husband, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen, Conrad Ricamora, Pauline Chalamet, and Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley.

What do we know about Rachel Bloom and Patrick Brammall?

American actress, comedian, and singer Rachel Bloom is best known for co-creating and starring as Rebecca Bunch in The CW musical comedy-drama series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015–2019). The role has won her numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award, a TCA Award, a Critics' Choice Television Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

She has also appeared in films, including Most Likely to Murder (2018), The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019), and Trolls World Tour (2020). Her one-woman stage show turned comedy special, Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special, premiered on Netflix on October 15, 2024, after successful Off-Broadway runs at both the Orpheum Theatre (Manhattan) and Lucille Lortel Theatre.