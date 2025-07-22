/Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway shares first look of 'Andy Sachs', Internet gives verdict of her outfit

Buckle up, Devil Wears Prada fans! It seems like the days are not that far away when the looks of Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep will be released too! Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway surprised fans after sharing her first look from the upcoming sequel, and everyone is already obsessing over her outfit and accessories.

Fans react to Anne Hathaway's first look from Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway took to her official Instagram handle and shared her first look from the popular franchise. Along with the photo, she wrote in the caption, "Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp". Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section to give their verdict on the look. One user wrote, "Okay, Andy Sachs, but for me you will always be Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldo." Another user wrote, "I love you, Anne". "Can't wait for the movie", wrote the third user.

Earlier, the production house teased fans by announcing the beginning of production and sharing the iconic motion poster, ie, the iconic red high heel with a pitchfork, on social media.

The Devil Wears Prada, which is based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger, tells the story of a journalist, Andy, a young graduate, who travels to New York. She starts working as an assistant to one of the city's biggest magazine editors, the cynical Miranda Priestly.

Helmed by David Frenkel, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas in 2006. It starred Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt in key roles.

What's next for Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway was last seen in the 2024 rom-com movie The Idea of You, starring alongside Nicholas Galitzine. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name, and it garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences.