/BTS' junior group TOMORROW X TOGETHER to renew their contract with HYBE? Boy band reveals truth

South Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is grabbing the attention of netizens for the right reasons. The BTS' junior group is all set to mark a new chapter as they release their new album today, and fans can't wait for the songs to be revealed soon. In addition, they also give a hint about their contract renewal with the entertainment agency HYBE.

What is the new album of TXT all about?



The K-pop group had held a showcase celebrating the release of their 4th album Star's Chapter: TOGETHER at Kyung Hee University in Dongdaemun, Seoul, and they made an announcement of their new album. They gave insights about their upcoming album and also mentioned their contract renewal.

TXT said, "After 1 year and 9 months, I feel thrilled to return with a regular album. I am curious and excited about the response. This album, "Star's Chapter: TOGETHER," feels even more special since 'together' is part of our team name. We will show you a wonderful appearance."



We returned with the regular 4th album 'Star's Chapter: TOGETHER'. We worked hard to show an evolved version of ourselves musically and visually. We prepared diligently to ensure our colors shine through in this album too. We will do our best in this activity as well", they further said.

As TOMORROW X TOGETHER nears their 7th year, in response to questions about contract renewal, they said, "We are currently discussing it with the members, and all five of us share the same opinion: we are happy together and want to perform more, so while it's under discussion, I dare say we can bring you positive news."

For the unversed, The Star Chapter: Together is the fourth Korean-language studio album by South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together. It is set to be released on July 21, 2025, through Big Hit Music and Republic Records. The album marks the second and final instalment of the band's Star Chapter series.

What do we know about TXT?



TXT is a South Korean boy group formed by Big Hit Entertainment. The group consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They made their debut on March 4, 2019, with The Dream Chapter: Star with its lead single Crown".

