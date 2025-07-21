/Did Coldplay fan Grace Springer earn money from Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot's viral ‘kiss cam’ clip? Here's what she reveals

The Coldplay fan and the woman who filmed the video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot 'unknowingly' at the Coldplay concert, has now come into the limelight as the video went viral on social media. Grace Springer, during an interview with the UK's This Morning, opened and detailed how the video made an impact on her life.

While speaking to the hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, Springer said that she was not expecting to see her on the big screen, but all that happened because she loves to capture moments.

“I was hoping to see myself on the big screen, and I love to capture moments, so that’s why my phone was out in the first place,” she said.

Springer continued, “In the moment when I filmed it, I didn’t think much of it, but of course, everyone was kind of chattering. There were over 50,000 people at the concert, so it was a hot topic.”

Did she make money?

Springer claimed that she never would have imagined that the video would go viral like this, making headlines.

She highlighted that the video only received views, but she did not make money out of it. Explaining why she did not get any money, Springer said, "I’ve actually made no money from the video itself or the views. It's not monetised."

Earlier, Springer said that it makes her feel bad now that it has turned their lives upside down. “A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” Springer said.

The ColdplayGate explained

On Wednesday night, an amazing Coldplay night turned into something unimaginable for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, was at the centre stage when the kiss cam game was played on the Gillette Stadium.

In seconds, the camera tilted and was right on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. The two are married, but not to each other, which created further chaos and controversy at midnight.