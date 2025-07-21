/Iron Aka Tony Stark in MCU and X-Men to be recast? Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revelation sparks mixed reaction

For years, Avengers and X-Men have always been fan favourites, with some popular characters including Tony Stark, Wanda Maximoff, Steve Rogers, and Charles Xavier among others. But, seems like the characters might change as per Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who announced it during a press event, according to reports.

Why certain superhero characters will be replaced?



According to Variety's report, Kevin Feige revealed that following the events of 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, the company will recast the super-powered mutants for its upcoming X-Men movie directed by Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts). The all-new X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and an all-new Tony Stark will (eventually) join them.

Many of the actors who have starred in X-Men movies of the 2000s and 2010s are reprising their roles in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Kelsey Grammer. Reportedly, Stewart, who had played Charles Xavier in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Grammer appeared as Hank McCoy in a post-credits scene in 2023's The Marvels.



The decision comes after the changes in the composition of the Marvel comics following the 2015 Secret Wars storyline, which involved multiple timelines collapsing and re-converging, mixing up the characters of the main Marvel timeline in the process.

Soon after Kevin Feige's announcement, fans flooded comment section with mixed reaction. One user wrote, “Who will they even cast for these roles, I am more curious about that”. Another user wrote, “I thought Anthony Mackie was the new Captain America”. “Will Tom Cruise be playing role of Iron Man”, wrote the third user.

What more details did Kevin Feige reveal about plans for superhero movie franchise?



Kevin Feige has also in the press event that, "We’re utilizing that [story] not just to round out the stories we’ve been telling post-‘Endgame,’ just as importantly — and you can look at the at the ‘Secret Wars’ comics for where that takes you — it very, very much sets us up for the future. 'Endgame' literally was about endings. 'Secret Wars' is about beginnings".



“ 'Secret Wars' will serve as a reset for the MCU. Reboot is a scary word”, Kevin Feige further added.

For the unversed, X-Men is an American superhero film series based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. It was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment from 2000 to 2020.