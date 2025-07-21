/Saiyaara: Is Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer a copy of 2004 South Korean film?

Mohit Suri's latest directorial, Saiyaara's craze, is going strong with each passing day. Ever since the film released in cinemas on July 18, the romantic drama has been creating box office records despite featuring newbies Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. Amid all of this, some eagle-eyed netizens have found out striking similarities between Saiyaara and a South Korean film, which was released in 2004, and this has sparked an online debate.

Netizens' reaction to Saiyaara being a remake of a South Korean film

After the film released in cinemas, several viewers took to social media and pointed out that Saiyaara is very similar to the 2004 South Korean film titled A Moment to Remember. One user wrote, "Saiyaara is a copy of Korean film A Moment to Remember. Strikingly same plot and scenes! I wonder why people fail to acknowledge that and hyping the copied stuff like it's some masterpiece". "So Saiyaara is a copy of this Korean film. Mohit Suri has barely made any original", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, 2004 South Korean film A Moment to Remember is based on the love story of Su-Jin and Chul-Soo's relationship, and marriage is put to the test when Su-Jin is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The film starred Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-jin, Jung Woo-sung, Baek Jong-hak, and Ji-hyun Seon among others.



While Saiyaara is based on the love story of an angry musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Pandey) and a shy girl journalist Vaani (Anita Padda). The story takes an emotional turn when Vaani is diagnosed with early Alzheimer's, which puts their relationship in trouble.

Saiyaara box office collection

As per the Sacnilk report, Saiyaara has performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and has minted Rs 83.25 crore net in India. According to early estimates, on the fourth day, the film so far earned Rs 4.24 crore. The total collection of Saiyaara now stands at Rs 87.49 crore. The overall Hindi occupancy is 21.54%.



Despite new faces in Bollywood, with fresh chemistry and storyline, that has kept the audience hooked right from the beginning, amongst the big-budget releases.