/Ellen DeGeneres confirms she relocated to the UK after Donald Trump got re-elected

Ellen DeGeneres made her first public appearance since relocating to the UK earlier this year. The TV show host and comedian appeared on a chat show on Sunday and admitted that her move to the UK was due to US President Donald Trump. DeGeneres appeared on Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham on Sunday, where broadcaster Richard Bacon asked her if her decision to leave the US was due to Trump’s re-election, to which the comedian promptly answered, “Yes”.

Ellen DeGeneres confirms she has moved to the UK

Back in 2024, after The Ellen DeGeneres show got cancelled, she went on her ‘final stand-up’ tour in the US. The comedian bought a property in the Cotswolds, spanning across parts of Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire.

On Sunday, she told Bacon that the initial plan was to spend three to four months in the UK along with her wife, Portia DeRossi, at their “part-time house.” However, plans changed overnight.



The 67-year-old said, "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in’. And we're like, 'We're staying here'."



DeGeneres also shared that she and her wife have considered renewing their vows or getting married again in England. The idea, she explained, stems from growing concerns over recent efforts in the US to roll back LGBTQ+ rights, adding America can still be “scary for people to be who they are.”

A peek into Ellen DeGeneres’ life in UK

The chat show host keeps sharing glimpses of her new rural life in the UK on social media. She also shared videos of her farm animals, which she has now sold as they kept escaping.



Describing her new home as ‘beautiful’, DeGeneres said, “We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture - everything you see is charming, and it's just a simpler way of life.” She continued, “It's clean. Everything here is just better - the way animals are treated,and people are polite. I just love it here.”



"We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks.



The chat show host was accused by a former employee of creating a toxic environment on the sets of her show. While DeGeneres admitted that she could be ‘very blunt’, she dismissed the rumours as ‘clickbait’.