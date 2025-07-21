/Aamir Khan reveals THIS actor as the first choice for Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan's latest release Sitaare Zameen Par released in cinemas on June 20 and has been lauded by netizens for the heartwarming plot and brilliant performance by the cast of the film. The feel-good movie, which marked the debut of 10 people under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, has resonated with the audience and critics. But, did you know he was not the first choice for the role?

Who was the first choice for Sitaare Zameen Par?



In a past interview, Aamir Khan had revealed that not he, but none other than the filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar, who was first approached for the role. He quoted, "Farhan was supposed to do it. What happened was that when Laal Singh Chaddha didn't do well, I was emotionally upset. I was broken. So, I thought I needed a break. I would take a break and not do a film for a while".



But later during a script-reading session, Aamir Khan thought, This script is so good, why is he not acting in it and this is when he decided to take up the role.

All about Sitaare Zameen Par



As per WION's Shomini Sen, Sitaare Zameen Par takes a conscious route to not use the sympathy card for these Sitaares (The name of their basketball team). They are shown as normal as we are. Humour always helps in delivering a strong message. Sitaare zameen par is no different. There are several heartwarming moments sprinkled through the narrative. One involves the team collectively conspiring to make one of the members take a shower after years of hydrophobia. Another has Gulshan finding out a big secret about his mother.



Sitaare Zameen Par tells the story of a basketball coach who serves community service by training Neurodivergent adults after a DUI. His outlook changes as he learns from his players.