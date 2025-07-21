/Is Aamir Khan developing a script based on the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan’s last release at the theatre- Sitaare Zameen Par- has been received well at the box office and love by critics and masses alike. Now, if rumours are to be believed, Aamir Khan is reportedly interested in developing a film based on the chilling Meghalaya Honeymoon murder case that shocked the entire nation.





According to a report in Times Now, Khan has been “been “closely following the updates on the Meghalaya Murder case" and is “personally tracking and discussing the details with his close circle." The source further adds, “There might be a development on the subject from his production too." So far there has been no official announcement around the project, but Aamir’s deep interest in the case has sparked speculations about a possible new film on the sensational case.



About the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case



Sonam Raghuvanshi reportedly hired three men to murder her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, while the couple were honeymooning in Meghalaya. The couple went missing at the end of May and police were on the lookout for a week before Raja’s body was found in a gorge, while Sonam was found unconscious at a dhaba somewhere outside of Benaras. Sonam has been accused of murdering her husband along with her boyfriend and three other men. The case is subjudice with all four accused in jail.



Aamir Khan’s films

After delivering two box office duds in Laal Singh Chadha and Thugs of Hindostan, Khan went back to basics and created a wholesome family entertainer with an important message in Sitaare Zameen Par which was helmed by RS Prasanna.



The actor’s production house is already working on a long-anticipated cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata. Insiders claim that Khan has been “relentlessly" exploring compelling narratives that blend drama, realism, and cultural intrigue.



Should the Meghalaya murder case indeed become the basis of his next film, it would mark a stark departure from his family dramas – offering a different side of Aamir Khan the actor.