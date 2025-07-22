/Stephen Colbert slams US President Donald Trump for celebrating the cancellation of his show: ‘Go f*** yourself’

Fans across the globe are disappointed as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be ending this year. CBS announced last week its decision to pull the plug on the popular show, which left fans and viewers heartbroken. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump seemed to celebrate the show’s cancellation and shared a message of happiness on Truth Social, fanning speculations that the show was cancelled due to political pressure.

Stephen Colbert slams Donald Trump

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings.” The post came just after Colbert broke the news on air that The Late Show is ending this year.

Colbert did not mince his words as he slammed the President on Monday night in the first episode of the show since the announcement. Colbert first read out Trump’s post, mocked him and said, “How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?”



Colbert then appeared in aon-screen frame that read Eloquence Camand said, “Go f*** yourself.” The f-bomb was bleeped out for the telecast, but the studio audience seemed to lap it up. There was a massive roar of cheer, followed by cheers of “Stephen! Stephen! Stephen!”



The preview of the monologue was shared by The Late Show on Instagram, too, with the caption: “Sticks and stones may break our bones, but presidential turds can never hurt us.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert cancelled

The 11th season of The Late Show will be its final season, and the show will end in May 2026. Colbert announced the news on Thursday’s episode and added that he had only found out about the new development the previous day. The news was met with protest online, with many blaming Trump for the cancellation. Colbert has been known to be a vocal critic of Trump for years.



CBS, however, maintained the show’s cancellation is “purely a financial decision,” due to a years-long dwindling of ratings of late-night TV in the US.



The show’s cancellation comes after Colbert slammed CBS for paying Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit over an interview. Colbert called the settlement a ‘big fat bribe’ on air, implying the payment was made to ease things for CBS’ parent company, Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance.