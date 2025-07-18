/Jimmy Kimmel shows support for Stephen Colbert as CBS cancels The Late Show, takes dig at channel's Sheldon's new spin-off project

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is one of America's popular late-night news talk shows hosted by Stephen Colbert. Recently, the host of the show informed the audience of heartbreaking news that the channel behind the show, CBS, has decided to pull the plug after decades, which has left fans surprised and many outraged. Shortly after the announcement, Jimmy Kimmel came out in support of Jimmy Kimmel and might have supposedly taken a dig at the channel.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about CBS in connection to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert?

Popular show host Jimmy Kimmel gave a salute to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and took an indirect dig at the rival network CBS, hours after CBS announced that it is cancelling Colbert's series in May 2026 and retiring the Late Show brand.

Jimmy Kimmel took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Love you Stephen with a clip of Colbert's on-air announcement that his show would be ending. "F*** you and all your Sheldons, CBS". This dig from Kimmel with Sheldon comes after CBS had announced a new spin-off of The Big Bang Theory.

For the unversed, the show's cancellation comes after reports that CBS's parent company, Paramount, is settling a lawsuit with US President Donald Trump. Colbert's show has always been critical of the Trump administration.

CBS has stated that the reason for ending the show is purely financial and has nothing to do with the content. Reportedly, the network had recently laid off 3.5 per cent of its staff. Moreover, Paramount is also appealing to the Federal Communications Commission to approve its planned $8.4 billion agreement with Skydance Media.

All about The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is an American late-night news talk show hosted by Stephen Colbert, which premiered on September 8, 2015. The show is the second and final iteration of CBS's Late Show franchise. The Late Show has remained the highest-rated American late-night talk show for nine consecutive seasons as of 2025, marking the longest winning streak in franchise history over its competitors; since 2019, it has exceeded The Tonight Show in key demographic viewership.