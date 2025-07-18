/Jackson Wang's Magic Man 2 is out! Netizens love the 'soulful' album with beautiful visuals: 'Thanks for this masterpiece''

K-pop singer Jackson Wang was busy touring the world including India,, for which it created frenzy among fans on social media for his approach towards India. After much-anticipation, Jackson Wang has finally given his fans a treat by releasing his album Magic Man 2 worldwide and now they (fans) are going gaga for the tracks. The musician even shared a lengthy note for his fans after the release of his album.

Jackson Wang's album dropped, singer shares note, fans react

Jackson Wang took to his social media platforms to share the release of his album Magic Man 2 and wrote a heartfelt note for his fans. Along with the song's glimpse and other bunch of pictures, the caption read, "MAGICMAN 2 is out.

There you go..

I want to share with everyone.

What I experienced

How I honestly feel

Sharing with my community what I want to say as a person

And lastly, how I recovered from everything

I decided to step away from everything last year, mainly because I couldn’t answer the question.

“Am I the Jackson that everyone knows of, or am I the Jackson I know?”

The sad thing was I couldn’t even answer who I am

I took the year off

Thinking and processing my entire life

Spending quality time with my family

Writing personal journals

Rearranging plans

Reflecting on what everything means to me

Admitting the mistakes I have made

Being patient to listen to my heart

What healed and helped me recover was giving time and love to connect with myself.

The self that I have been escaping from for a very long time." Jackson Wang bared his soul to fans and mentioned that he has showcased everything. He concluded by saying, "Thank you for the ones that have been with me for so long.

I'm sure some of you also grew up together with me

Thank you for allowing me to appear in your life

I hope this album can also give you energy and motivation to heal yourself as well.

I care and I love you a lot".

Netizens took to the comment section and appreciated his effort and loved his songs, and one user wrote, "All good. You're the best in the world. Love you, brother Jackson." Another user wrote, "It is very good". "Jackson Wang, now you can chill and relax, brother. Thank you for this masterpiece", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Magic Man 2 has 11 songs, including a Diljit Dosanjh featured song. The song's name includes- High Alone, Not For Me, Access, Buck (ft. Diljit Dosanjh), GBAD, Hate to Love, One Time, Everything, Dear:, Sophie Ricky, and Made Me a Man. Magic Man is the second studio album by Hong Kong recording artist Jackson Wang. It was released on September 9, 2022, through Team Wang Records, 88rising, and Warner Records. The first part of the album had 10 songs.

What do we know about Jackson Wang?

Jackson Wang gained recognition after he made his debut in the South Korean boy band Got7 under the agency JYP Entertainment in 2014. In 2017, he founded the Chinese record label Team Wang and is serving as the creative director and lead designer for its subsidiary fashion brand Team Wang Design.