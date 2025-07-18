/YG Entertainment executive producer Yang Hyun-suk found guilty in rapper B.I's drug scandal case, receives six-month prison sentence

It's never-ending trouble for YG Entertainment! The agency's founder and executive producer has landed in legal soup after he was found guilty of threatening a whistleblower to cover up a drug allegation that involved a former YG artist, rapper B.I. According to the report, the court has found him guilty and sentenced him to a prison term, which is definitely not good for the company.

What is the jail term period Yang Hyun-suk has to serve?

According to reports, the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Ma Yong-ju, upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced Yang to six months in prison with one year of probation for coercing a meeting under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.

Following the hearing, Yang issued a statement, saying, “I am disappointed by the Supreme Court's decision, but I humbly accept the ruling. I will carry out my primary duties with greater caution and responsibility going forward.”

For the unversed, Yang was reportedly accused of blackmailing and threatening Han Seo-hee, a former trainee, who in 2016 told the police that Kim Han-bin, who goes by the stage name B.I., had attempted to purchase illegal drugs. Yang allegedly sought to silence Han and prevent her from cooperating with police in the investigation related to BI.

All about Yang Hyun-suk

An all-rounder in music arena, be it songwriting , producing music, singer, Yang Hyun-suk, who founded the agency YG Entertainment, one of the fourth-largest record companies in South Korea. In 1996, he established YG Entertainment and released his first solo album, which featured a song composed by Seo Taiji.

Yang Hyun-Suk has produced numerous hugely successful artists through his company, most notably Jinusean, 1TYM, Wheesung, Gummy, Seven, Big Bang, 2NE1, Winner, iKON, Tablo, Epik High, Lee Hi, BLACKPINK, Treasure, Baby Monster, and Psy.

