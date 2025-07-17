/Craving spy thrillers? Watch these 7 web series if you loved Citadel and Jack Ryan on OTT

If you loved watching Citadel and Jack Ryan, then these high-stakes espionage thrillers are worth your attention. Here is a list of 7 captivating spy thriller web series that are a must-watch on OTT.
Spy thrillers are something that gives you an adrenaline boost and helps you uncover your inner agent. In the diverse world of OTT, these thriller web series, with their gripping narratives and mind-bending mysteries, continue to set the bar high, compelling audiences to watch more. Here is a list of 7 captivating spy thriller web series that will take you to the world of secret agents, betrayal and conspiracies.
Streaming on: Netflix
Based on Matthew Quirk's novel, The Night Agent follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who is introduced to the secretive night action program. Working in the night shift, he receives a call that thrusts him into a deadly conspiracy involving the U.S government. The series keeps you guessing till the very end with its relatable characters and clever twists.
Streaming on: Netflix
The Spy is a real-life story of an Israeli spy, Eli Cohen, who infiltrated the Syrian government in the 1960s. Played by Sacha Baron Cohen, the series explores how undercover work affects identity and loyalty. Above all, Cohen delivers a powerful performance, gaining him high praise for his work.
Streaming on: Prime Video
A young CIA analyst Joe Turner, played by Max Irons, discovers that everyone in his office has been murdered. Now he is on the run, trying to expose assassins and uncover the truth. The series is packed with intelligent storytelling and a chilling conspiracy angle. Condor is a must-watch for fans of cerebral spy drama.
Streaming on: Prime Video, Apple TV
Tamar, a Mossad agent, is sent undercover to destroy Iran's nuclear reactor. But when her mission fails, she is stuck in hostile territory and fights for her survival. Starring Niv Sultan, this espionage thriller gives an authentic look at modern-day spycraft in the Middle East.
Streaming on: Netflix
Treason is a British spy thriller miniseries starring Charlie Cox as M16 agent named Adam Lawrence. Lawrence is unexpectedly positioned to lead the agency after his boss is poisoned and in a shocking twist, the poisoner turns out to be Kara (Olga Kurylenko), Lawrence's old fame. The five-episode series is a mix of political chaos, family betrayal and national security threats.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
The Night Manager is the Indian adaptation of the British TV serial, The Night Manager (2016). The series follows Shaan Sengupta, working as a hotel manager, who infiltrates the inner circle of a dangerous arms dealer. The series has intense performances delivered by Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala with smart storytelling.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
Starring Mohit Raina as an ex-cop Avinash Kamath, the series is worth watching. Adapted from Shirish Thorat's novel, A Ticket to Syria, this action-packed drama follows Kamath, who is on a mission to rescue his friend's daughter who is trapped in Syria. While The Freelancer is a simple spycraft, it delivers enough tension and character depth.