Love Space and Science? You can't miss these documentaries on Netflix and Prime

Drishti Punyani
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 17:32 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 17:32 IST

Must watch documentaries on Netflix and Prime
Space and science documentaries offer a glimpse into the wonders of the universe. They blend knowledge with curiosity and emotion, leaving viewers in awe. These films look at amazing feats of exploration and the leading astronauts who continue to discover and innovate science. These documentaries streaming on Netflix and Prime are a perfect watch for science and space enthusiasts, even for non-science lovers, as they offer breathtaking visuals.

Our Universe (2022)
Streaming on: Netflix

Narrated by Morgan Freeman, Our Universe is a six-part documentary series from BBC Studios. The series weaves cosmic themes with stories on wildlife. Each episode pairs stunning footage of wildlife ( Alaskan bear, elephants, penguins) with high-quality CGI to show the celestial forces that shape life on Earth. The series is a beautiful example of narrative storytelling and cosmic forces.

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (2014)
Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video

A modern follow-up to Carl Sagan's original, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey is a beautifully narrated series that blends science, history and philosophy. Hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, the series makes complex ideas easy with visual storytelling about time and space.

The Planets (2019)
Streaming on: Prime Video

The Planets is a five-part documentary series from BBC Studios, PBS, Tencent Penguin Pictures and the Open University which brings the extraordinary life of the solar system. Professor Brian Cox is the narrator who tells each planet's origin story, geological evolution and the forces that shape it. The series is visually compelling and a must-watch for anyone who is fascinated by space science.

Return to Space (2022)
Streaming on: Netflix

Return to Space is a feature-length documentary about SpaceX's landmark Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission. From rocket landings to live docking sequences, the documentary is a riveting chronicle of humans' return to crewed spaceflight. The film features Elon Musk, astronauts Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley and prominent SpaceX and NASA members.

The Mars Generation (2017)
Streaming on: Netflix

A Netflix original, The Mars Generation, follows a group of teens trained at NASA space camp with hopes of leading mankind's journey to Mars. The film also has expert commentary on the Mars mission. The documentary is a perfect watch for aspiring space nerds and even young viewers who love innovation and science.

Good Night Oppy (2022)
Streaming on: Prime Video

This feel-good documentary, directed by Ryan White, is about NASA's Mars rover mission. A deeply narrative, connecting the rover's journey with scientists and engineers who made this mission possible, the film is emotional and cinematic. The film is an ideal watch to closely experience the space journey with the powerful visuals.

Mission Blue (2014)
Streaming on: Netflix

Mission Blue dives deep into the world of ocean conservation and marine life. The film features an oceanographer, Dr Sylvia Earle's campaign to protect the world's oceans from pollution to climate change threats. The film has stunning underwater visuals and cinematography that bring ocean health issues into the spotlight. The documentary is inspiring, blending science and hope for change.

