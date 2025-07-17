/Why Alfred Hitchcock still reigns as the king of suspense, 7 must-watch films for thriller fans

Alfred Hitchcock shaped modern thrillers with his signature blend of mystery and suspense. If you are a fan of thrillers and mysteries, then you need to watch these seven movies that will show you why he was called the Master of Suspense.
Even if you’ve never heard of Alfred Hitchcock, you’ve definitely felt his influence. Nicknamed the Master of Suspense, Hitchcock shaped modern thrillers with his signature blend of mystery, psychological tension, and unforgettable twists. Whether you're a horror fan or love crime dramas, these films are a must-watch.
A woman on the run checks into a quiet motel run by a strange man named Norman Bates. What happens next shocked audiences and changed the horror genre forever.
A photographer stuck in his apartment spies on neighbours through his window and starts to suspect one of them committed murder. The movie is a masterclass in suspense.
A private detective with a fear of heights is hired to spy on a woman. The more clues he unravels, the more obsessed he becomes. The movie is considered to be one of the best thrillers ever made.
An innocent man is mistaken for a spy and is on the run for his life. The movie is a stylish action thriller and was a great influence on the spy genre.
In a small town, birds suddenly begin attacking people for no clear reason. The movie is eerie, unpredictable, and intense.
Two men meet on a train and talk about trading murders to solve their problems. One of them takes the idea seriously, and things quickly start to spiral out of control.
A man plans to have his wife killed, but when things don’t go according to plan, he finds himself trapped in a game of deception and fighting for survival.