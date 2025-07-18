Untamed X Reviews: Here's what netizens have to say about Eric Bana's new murder mystery series

Eric Bana's new murder mystery series, Untamed, has finally hit Netflix. The series follows a special investigator who is sent to investigate a murder that took place in Yosemite National Park. Joining Bana is a star-studded cast that includes Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago and Wilson Bethel. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and is the brainchild of Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, who are known for their work on films like The Revenant and Twisters. So let's find out what netizens have to say about Netflix's latest murder mystery series.

Here's what netizens have to say about Untamed

What to expect in Untamed?

The limited series consists of six episodes and follows Kyle Turner, played by Eric Bana, a special agent working for the Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service, who is tasked with investigating the death of a young woman at Yosemite National Park, one of the largest National Parks in the United States.

Eric Bana opens up about his role in Untamed

Speaking about the role in an interview with the Boston Herald, Eric Bana said, “He’s someone who was brought up on the land and knows it. Loves it, respects it, traverses it by way of his horse. Thanks to that notion, yeah, he may do unconventional things to go about his job.”

What starts as a routine accident investigation quickly turns into a murder mystery as Turner suspects foul play that puts him on the track to uncover the dark mysteries of the park and its connection to his past. The supporting cast of the series includes William Smillie, Raoul Max, Josh Randall, Ezra Franky, Joe Holt, Nicola Correia-Damude and Marilyn Norry.

Untamed consists of six episodes and is streaming on Netflix. For now, there has been no news on a second season.

