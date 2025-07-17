'People love crime': Maggie Q on Ballard's popularity and season 2 hopes

Actress Maggie Q's new crime drama Ballard has been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans since the show made its debut recently on Amazon Prime Video. The series is a spinoff of one of Prime Video's most popular shows, Bosch, which stars Titus Welliver as LAPD detective Harry Bosch. In Ballard, Maggie Q plays the role of LAPD detective Renée Ballard. The character made her debut in Bosch: Legacy, another spinoff set in the same universe.

Maggie Q on Ballard's success and fan response

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Maggie Q opened up about the show's success and the possibility of a second season. Speaking about the show, she shared that she had a clue it might be a success before its release.

“When they made the announcement that I was doing the show, I got more texts, more messages, more people reaching out than for anything I’ve ever done in my entire career. People love crime,” she shared.

Will there be a second season?

In the show, Renée Ballard leads the newly formed Cold Case Division of the LAPD, investigating crimes that have been forgotten or ignored due to a lack of evidence. She and her team soon uncover a conspiracy of cover-up and corruption within the LAPD.

Speaking about a possible second season, Maggie Q revealed that a story arc for the next season has already been written. “The arc for the second season is very exciting. But I’ve had writers' rooms hired before and then gotten cancelled. So everyone’s like, ‘Maggie, of course!’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no.’ There is no ‘of course.’ I am not a negative person at all. I’m a very positive person, but I’m a realist."

Ballard is now streaming on Prime Video

The supporting cast of the show includes Courtney Taylor, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, John Carroll Lynch, and Noah Bean. The first season of Ballard consists of 10 episodes and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

