/Waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Here are 7 binge worthy shows to watch

If you are a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty, then these shows offer the perfect binge while you wait for season three to drop. From small tone charm to messy love triangles, these seven shows bring the same vibe and are must-watch.
This mother-daughter drama blends small-town charm with big secrets. As Georgia tries to give her daughter Ginny a normal life, things quickly spiral into chaos as her past catches up with her.
This charming teen rom-com follows Kitty Song Covey as she moves across the world for love. The show is filled with culture clashes, new friendships, and plenty of messy teenage romance.
If you're into summer adventures, then the Outer Banks delivers. Treasure hunts and relationship drama all unfold in this dark and exhilarating teen adventure drama
Created by Mindy Kaling, this series dives into the life of a quirky teen trying to balance grief, identity, and high school chaos. It's fast-paced, heartfelt, and hilariously honest.
Set in a charming Southern town, this feel-good drama follows three lifelong friends as they navigate relationships, family, and careers. The show is a must-watch.
The original cosy drama about a witty mother-daughter duo living in Stars Hollow. With small-town vibes and layered relationships, it’s a nostalgic and comforting ride for any Summer I Turned Pretty fan.
Set in sunny California, The O.C. is a staple for anyone who loves messy romance, rich family drama. The series follows orphaned teenager Ryan Atwood, who is adopted into the wealthy Cohen family.