LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Here are 7 binge worthy shows to watch

Waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Here are 7 binge-worthy shows to watch

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 16:06 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 16:14 IST

While you wait for Prime to drop the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. You should check out these shows in the meantime. From small tone charm to messy love triangles, these seven shows bring the same vibe and are must-watch.
 

Waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Here are 7 binge-worthy shows to watch
1 / 8
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Here are 7 binge-worthy shows to watch

If you are a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty, then these shows offer the perfect binge while you wait for season three to drop. From small tone charm to messy love triangles, these seven shows bring the same vibe and are must-watch.

Ginny & Georgia
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Ginny & Georgia

This mother-daughter drama blends small-town charm with big secrets. As Georgia tries to give her daughter Ginny a normal life, things quickly spiral into chaos as her past catches up with her.

XO, Kitty
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

XO, Kitty

This charming teen rom-com follows Kitty Song Covey as she moves across the world for love. The show is filled with culture clashes, new friendships, and plenty of messy teenage romance.

Outer Banks
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Outer Banks

If you're into summer adventures, then the Outer Banks delivers. Treasure hunts and relationship drama all unfold in this dark and exhilarating teen adventure drama

Never Have I Ever
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Never Have I Ever

Created by Mindy Kaling, this series dives into the life of a quirky teen trying to balance grief, identity, and high school chaos. It's fast-paced, heartfelt, and hilariously honest.

Sweet Magnolias
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Sweet Magnolias

Set in a charming Southern town, this feel-good drama follows three lifelong friends as they navigate relationships, family, and careers. The show is a must-watch.

Gilmore Girls
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Gilmore Girls

The original cosy drama about a witty mother-daughter duo living in Stars Hollow. With small-town vibes and layered relationships, it’s a nostalgic and comforting ride for any Summer I Turned Pretty fan.

The O.C.
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The O.C.

Set in sunny California, The O.C. is a staple for anyone who loves messy romance, rich family drama. The series follows orphaned teenager Ryan Atwood, who is adopted into the wealthy Cohen family.

Trending Photo

Waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Here are 7 binge-worthy shows to watch
8

Waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Here are 7 binge-worthy shows to watch

India vs England 2025 Test series: Batters with most runs featuring Shubman Gill
6

India vs England 2025 Test series: Batters with most runs featuring Shubman Gill

12th volcano eruption in 4 years: Reykjanes peninsula of Iceland covered in molten lava
8

12th volcano eruption in 4 years: Reykjanes peninsula of Iceland covered in molten lava

From BTS to Blackpink: Korean Dramas that had cameos of K-pop Stars
9

From BTS to Blackpink: Korean Dramas that had cameos of K-pop Stars

From Neymar to Kylian Mbappe, 5 most expensive transfers in football history
5

From Neymar to Kylian Mbappe, 5 most expensive transfers in football history