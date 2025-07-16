The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 guide: Where to watch & what’s new

The Third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is set 4 years after the events of season 2, with Belly having just wrapped up her junior year of college. The third season is based on the final book of the series We’ll Always Have Summer, and will stream this July.
The third season of Amazon Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty is gearing up for its release. The series is based on the book by Jenny Han and follows Lola Tung's Isabel "Belly" Conklin, a teenager involved in a love triangle with brothers Christopher Briney's Conrad and Gavin Casalegno's Jeremiah. The third and final season of the show will see Belly return to Cousins Beach to spend time with Jeremiah, but her past relationship with Conrad still looms over her. The third season is based on the final book of the series, We’ll Always Have Summer, and will stream this July.
The third season is set four years after the events of Season 2, with Belly having just wrapped up her junior year of college. The trailer for the show also revealed that Belly and Jeremiah are now engaged. Speaking about her role, Lola Tung shared, "I think she's just lived a lot more life and naturally has learned from it and matured. I think there's an energetic shift. You can feel it when we enter the season."
The first two episodes of season 3 will drop on July 16, with new episodes releasing weekly.
UK: 8:00 am BST
US (Pacific Time): 12:00 am
US (Eastern Time): 3:00 am
India: 12:30 pm (New Delhi)
Episode 1 – July 16
Episode 2 – July 16
Episode 3 – July 23
Episode 4 – July 30
Episode 5 – August 6
Episode 6 – August 13
Episode 7 – August 20
Episode 8 – August 27
Episode 9 – September 3
Episode 10 – September 10
Episode 11 (Finale) – September 17
The supporting cast of the show includes Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand'Maison, Emma Ishta, Tanner Zagarino, Kristen Connolly, Isabella Briggs, David Iacono and Summer Madison. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will stream on Prime Video on July 16th.