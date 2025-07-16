The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 guide: Where to watch & what’s new

The third season of Amazon Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty is gearing up for its release. The series is based on the book by Jenny Han and follows Lola Tung's Isabel "Belly" Conklin, a teenager involved in a love triangle with brothers Christopher Briney's Conrad and Gavin Casalegno's Jeremiah. The third and final season of the show will see Belly return to Cousins Beach to spend time with Jeremiah, but her past relationship with Conrad still looms over her. The third season is based on the final book of the series, We’ll Always Have Summer, and will stream this July.

What to expect on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?



The third season is set four years after the events of Season 2, with Belly having just wrapped up her junior year of college. The trailer for the show also revealed that Belly and Jeremiah are now engaged. Speaking about her role, Lola Tung shared, "I think she's just lived a lot more life and naturally has learned from it and matured. I think there's an energetic shift. You can feel it when we enter the season."

Episode release schedule and viewing times

The first two episodes of season 3 will drop on July 16, with new episodes releasing weekly.



Streaming times by region:

UK: 8:00 am BST

US (Pacific Time): 12:00 am

US (Eastern Time): 3:00 am

India: 12:30 pm (New Delhi)

The season will consist of eleven episodes. Here's the full release schedule:

Episode 1 – July 16

Episode 2 – July 16

Episode 3 – July 23

Episode 4 – July 30

Episode 5 – August 6

Episode 6 – August 13

Episode 7 – August 20

Episode 8 – August 27

Episode 9 – September 3

Episode 10 – September 10

Episode 11 (Finale) – September 17

The Summer I Turned Pretty supporting cast

The supporting cast of the show includes Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand'Maison, Emma Ishta, Tanner Zagarino, Kristen Connolly, Isabella Briggs, David Iacono and Summer Madison. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will stream on Prime Video on July 16th.

