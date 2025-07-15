Ahead of Wednesday Season 2 releases, watch these 7 comedy-horror TV shows on Netflix and other OTT platforms

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday season 2 is set to release in two parts - first volume will be out on August 6, and the second part on September 3. As we wait for the second part, here's a list of shows that you can watch.
Jenna Ortega's Wednesday is among one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. After a wait of three years, season 2 is set to be released on the platform, and before we again get engrossed in the creepy and adventurous world of Wednesday, here are 7 shows that share many similarities with the coming-of-age show.
Set in a high school setting, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows the story of a teenage Sabrina, who is half-witch and half-human. With her strong personality, she battles the evil forces that threaten her family and friends. Similar to Wednesday, the series features a female lead who takes on the responsibility of saving those around her.
Both shows revolve around secret societies with a dark theme centered on intelligent young protagonists as they navigate a dangerous world of secrets. ''The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations, and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets,'' reads the synopsis of the show on Netflix.
Although the show differs from the horror comedy setting of Wednesday, both series share themes of coming-of-age, darkness, and supernatural mysteries. The main character, Bloom, is a fire fairy who was raised on Earth by human parents. Similar to Wednesday's Nevermore Academy, Bloom enrolls in Alfea, a school for fairies, where she begins to discover her powers.
Both The Umbrella Academy and Wednesday take place in a world that seems normal but is quite different from our own. A key similarity between the two shows is that they focus on a superhero family, each member possessing unique powers. The story follows seven children who were born on the same day and later adopted by a scientist, as they navigate their journeys to become superheroes while living in a normal world.
The 1997 supernatural drama blends of horror, mystery, and teen drama. Like Wednesday, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has supernatural elements with dark coming-of-age themes. The series revolves around Buffy Summers, who comes from a family of Vampire Slayers and has been destined to fight vampires and demons.
For all Wednesday fans, The Midnight Club is a fun show that they can watch while waiting for the second season of Ortega's show. Both series explore supernatural themes through the teen star cast. Although the show has been cancelled after the first season, the first season revolves around a group of terminally ill people who gather every night to tell eerie stories.