Maggie Q on playing the lead in Ballard, the latest Bosch spinoff: 'It’s grounded and not gratuitous'

Actress Maggie Q will be playing the lead in the upcoming series Ballard, the latest spinoff of Amazon Prime Video's popular Bosch series starring Titus Welliver. Maggie, no stranger to leading roles after starring in the hit series Nikita, shared why she chose to be a part of Ballard and the preparation it took to embody her character. In Ballard, Maggie plays the role of Detective Renée Ballard of the LAPD. The character made her debut in Bosch: Legacy, another spinoff set in the same universe. Bosch and its spinoffs are based on the books by Michael Connelly.

Maggie Q shares what drew her to the script

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Maggie Q revealed why she was drawn to Ballard.

“I was on a flight to New Zealand and was sent the first six or seven scripts. I said to my agents, ‘I will let you know when I land what I think.’ It was a 14-hour flight and sadly, most things you read, you don’t like, if you’re discerning. So with no expectation, I dove in on the plane, and I remember immediately going, ‘I really like this. It’s a page-turner.'”

A Gritty new chapter in the Bosch universe

Ballard is created by Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood and follows Renée Ballard as she leads the newly formed Cold Case Division of the LAPD, investigating crimes that have been forgotten or ignored due to a lack of evidence. She soon uncovers a vast conspiracy of cover-up and corruption within the LAPD and must uncover the truth at all costs.

Ballard’s grounded action and realism

Speaking about the physical training she underwent for the role, the actress shared,

“It is a different kind of physical demand, the physical demand of a cop is different than if you are doing a Marvel movie. There are no wires, no acrobatics. It is grounded action, but very exhausting action. The reality of the fast-paced lifestyle in this profession is that it can be very exhilarating. I think the action is placed well [in the show], it’s grounded and not gratuitous.”

The first season of Ballard consists of 10 episodes and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.