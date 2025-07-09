/Wednesday official trailer out, Jenna Ortega's show will be out in two parts



Wednesday Addams is here, almost! The official trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s Wednesday has arrived, and the journey looks to be just as eerie and fun as ever. The newly released trailer offers a sneak peek at Season 2, revealing that this time, Wednesday will face every obstacle to save her best friend’s life.



Directed by the visionary Tim Burton, the second season, starring Jenna Ortega, will be released in two volumes: the first in August, followed by the second in September.



Wednesday trailer



The trailer starts with Wednesday returning to the school for the new year, and this time, she's the star.

