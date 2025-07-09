/Squid Game 2 creates HISTORY again! No.1 in 93 countries, check out the views inside

Squid Game season 3 continues to break records on Netflix. Since its debut, the Korean show has remained one of Netflix's most record-breaking shows, dominating ratings and viewership charts. The show's third and final season premiered on Netflix on July 27, and once again, it has entered the streamer's records chart.

For the second week in a row, Season 3 of the hit Korean series has been ruling the charts and remains on Netflix's list of most popular non-English-language series of all time.

Squid Game Season 3 viewership

From season 1, Squid Game has made history, and with season 3, it continues to make history as the first Netflix series to premiere at No. 1 in every available country, ranking number one on the weekly charts in all 93 countries.

According to Variety, the show entered Netflix’s list of most popular non-English-language series of all time at No. 9, with 60.1 million views in its opening week and within three days. It also smashed the platform’s 10-day viewership record by amassing 106.3 million views, becoming the first Netflix show in any language to reach this milestone within the first two weeks of release.

For Squid Game, it's yet another achievement in a long list of milestones that many anticipated.

In the list of the most popular non-English-language series of all time, Season 3 now holds the third spot, just behind Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2. Other non-English-language series in the top 10 rankings include Money Heist: Part 4, Lupin: Part 1, and La Palma: Limited Series, among others.

When it comes to Netflix’s most-viewed English-language series, Squid Game season 3 still has a lot to cover. In terms of viewing, it trails behind shows including, Wednesday Season 1 (252.1 million views), Adolescence (142.6 million views), Stranger Things season 4 (140.7 million views), Dahmer: Monster (115.6 million views), Bridgerton season 1 (113.3 million views) and The Queen’s Gambit (112.8 million views).

It's important to note that each of these shows earned their viewership totals over 91 days, while Squid Game Season 3 has still 81 days to left.