Already missing Squid Game 3? 7 similar Dystopian Survival thriller shows you need to check out

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 11:16 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 11:16 IST

Several survival thrillers offer the same blend of intense competition and psychological suspense. Check out these 7 shows that have striking similarities with Squid Game.

Ever since Squid Game was released in 2021, the show has created quite a buzz amongst netizens. The makers had recently released season 3, and fans are already missing the web series. Here are a few shows that are similar to the dystopian survival thriller.

The South Korean black comedy thriller series revolves around eight individuals who are trapped in a mysterious eight-story building and participate in a tempting yet dangerous game show, where they earn money as time passes. It is available to watch on Netflix.

A Killer Paradox is the story of an average school student who gets caught in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a detective who will stop at nothing to capture him. The show is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Alice in Borderland is the story of an obsessed gamer, Arisu, who suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive. It is available to watch on Netflix. The show had already aired 2 seasons, and the third season is scheduled to premiere in September 2025.

Night Has Come is the story of a class of second-year high school students at Yooil High School who are forced to play a deadly mafia game during a field trip. It is available to watch on Viki.

The show is about thieves who overtake the mint of a unified Korea, trapping hostages inside; the police must stop the thieves as well as the shadowy mastermind behind the heist. It is available to watch on Netflix.

This South Korean crime drama tells the story of a teenager who is involved in a dangerous business to pay his tuition fee. Things soon take a turn for the worse when his peers take an interest in his dark secret. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Action drama A Shop for Killers tells the story of a niece who lost her parents and grew up in the hands of an uncle who runs a shopping mall, and later faces a new truth after her uncle's sudden death. It is based on the novel of the same name by Kang Ji-young. It is available to watch on JioHotstar. The show has been confirmed for a second season.

