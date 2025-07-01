/Squid Game 3: Netizens outraged after show's ending speculates American version, Say 'Just greedy as...'

Netflix's the popular shows, Squid Game season 3 finally premiered on June 27 across the globe. The South Korean thriller series has grabbed the attention of the whole world ever since it was released in 2021. But, the Korean thriller's indirect hint at beginning of US version has not been liked by netizens. This cryptic end has left fans fuming with anger.

Squid Game season 3's end, with the possibility of a US version, has left fans fuming

After three successful seasons ended, the creator Hwang Dong-hyuk reportedly said that the show has concluded and has no plans for a fourth installment. However, with the end of season 3's finale, netizens have given a strong reaction. One user wrote, "squid game started with such meaning and as a huge anti-capitalism movement then grew as a cash cow for netflix and ended its last season promoting a squid game usa version as a way to make them even more money from a story that should’ve ended on season 1… we’ll never win".

Another user wrote, "The American spin-off defeats the entire purpose; it infuriates me. Squid Game was such an original Korean show that incorporates local kids' games with dark themes. Season 3 was already bad on its own, but it's also an introduction for the American version".

"Squid games usa version gives me physical cringe like please get cancelled before it actually happenes.....", wrote the third user.

Cate Blanchett's cameo sparks US version of Squid Game

The finale of Season 3 of Squid Game has provided us with a solid update on the show thanks to a surprise cameo from Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett.