/Squid Game 3: Former Big Bang member Choi Seung-hyun appears at finale event amid mixed opinions about past controversy

Netflix's one of the popular shows, Squid Game season 3 finally premiered on June 27 across the globe. The South Korean thriller series has grabbed the attention of the whole world ever since it was released in 2021. The streaming giant had conducted a massive finale event and several stars and fans gathered to celebrate the final part of the series. One of the stars Choi Seung-hyun aka TOP, a former Big Bang member also made a public appearance at a large scale after quite some time.

Choi Seung-hyun at Netflix event, fans react

TOP aka Choi Seung-hyun graced the event with all smiles and even danced while appearing in front of people. He showcased his goofy side and was very calm. The rapper and actor exuded elegance in a black suit, which he paired with a white suit. After greeting everyone he said in the statement, "I've deeply regretted and reflected a lot.

Soon after his pictures and videos exploded online, many took to social media to express their views. One user wrote, "TOP really went from O promotions before in season 2 to all out promotions in SG3 finale". Another user wrote, "That's okay".

For the unversed, Choi Seung-hyun is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and a former member of Big Bang. The group became one of the best-selling groups of all time in Asia and one of the best-selling boy bands in the world. T.O.P made his acting debut in 2007 through the TV series I Am Sam (2007), followed by Iris (2009) and the TV movie Nineteen (2009). He made his film debut with 71: Into the Fire (2010), for which he received praise and won multiple accolades.

In 2016, he was involved in a marijuana usage scandal, where he admitted to smoking the drug in multiple instances. This led to a trial where he received two years of probation.

Squid Game to have a spin-off in the US?

At the end of the Squid Game season 3, a cameo from Cate Blanchett has left fans asking for more and how will it be taken forward from here. David Fincher, serving as producer and the finale provided an update on the show.

In the clip, Cate Blanchett can be seen playing a game of ddakji with a man in a dark alleyway. As soon as she wins, she slaps the man across the face and makes eye contact with Lee Byung-hun's Front Man, the main antagonist of Squid Game.