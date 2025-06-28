/Squid Game season 3 finale teases US spin off with surprise Hollywood A lister cameo

The highly anticipated third and final season of Netflix's Squid Game is out, and it has been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans. The Korean thriller series made its debut on the streaming platform in 2021 and has captivated audiences worldwide with its dark twists and turns. The show follows 456 players who compete in a secretive competition, facing deadly challenges for a massive cash prize. Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, and Lee Byung-hun in the lead. Now that the show has concluded, it begs the question: what comes next?

Squid Game US is in the works (Spoilers Below)

News broke a while ago that a Squid Game spin-off set in the US has been in the works, with veteran director David Fincher serving as producer, and the finale of Season 3 of Squid Game has provided us with a solid update on the show thanks to a surprise cameo from Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett.

Cate Blanchett’s surprise cameo

In the series finale, titled Humans Are..., the show cuts away to Los Angeles, and we see Cate Blanchett playing a game of ddakji with a man in a dark alleyway. As soon as she wins, she slaps the man across the face and makes eye contact with Lee Byung-hun's Front Man, the main antagonist of Squid Game.

Showrunner shares excitement

Speaking about his excitement for the spin-off and working with Cate Blanchett, Squid Game showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing. And as for why Cate Blanchett, she's just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn't love her?”

“So we were very happy to have her appear. We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words, which is exactly what she did,” he added.

Fans of Squid Game have a lot to look forward to when the spin-off eventually drops. Hopefully, the wait won't be long. Meanwhile, all three seasons of Squid Game are currently streaming on Netflix.