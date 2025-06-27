Squid Game season 3: Showrunner weighs in on what to expect in the series finale

The highly anticipated third and final season of the global hit Squid Game has finally premiered on Netflix. Famous for its dark twists and turns, the series continues to grip audiences with its intense premise, following 456 players who compete in a secretive competition facing deadly challenges for a massive cash prize. Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, and Lee Byung-hun in the lead.

Hwang Dong-hyuk talks about the ending

Speaking with The Guardian, showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk shared his thoughts: "The world, as I observe it, has less hope. I wanted to explore questions like, ‘What is the very last resort of humankind? And do we have the will to give future generations something better?' After watching all three seasons, I hope we can each ask ourselves, ‘How much humanity do I have left in me?’”

He added, “People like a happy ending. I'm like that too. But some stories, by nature, can't have one. If you try to force one, the essence is compromised. If a story is holding up a mirror to something, then it's not always a happy ending. Squid Game is no exception.”

Lead actor Lee Jung-jae shares his thoughts

Lee Jung-jae, who plays the lead, also commented, “The finale was something even I didn't expect. So I'm sure a lot of fans will not see it coming. I think a lot of people will have different reactions. It's definitely going to spur a lot of conversation.”

“People have been so curious. A lot of them come to me asking for spoilers. I keep telling them that if you want to have fun watching season three, you just have to hold still. It's coming,” he concluded.

Hopefully, the show delivers on its promises. Squid Game Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.