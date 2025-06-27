Squid Game 3 is now streaming: How many episodes, runtime, cast and more

After two widely popular and blood-soaked seasons, Squid Game is back with the third and final season. The anticipated season of the global phenomenon has been released on Netflix on June 27 and dives deep into the aftermath of the thrilling yet shocking end of season 2. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the final season brings back its key characters Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae), Hwang Jun-Ho (Wi Ha-Joon) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-Hyun), among others, to play the game for the final time.



Packed with intense drama and haunting symbolism, Squid Game 3 blurs the line between justice and madness with a thrilling six-episode ride, each with a spine-chilling game and twist.



Before you sit and watch the show, take a look at all the episodes, runtime and cast:



Episode 1 : Key and Knives 57 minutes



Episode 2: The Starry Night 1 hour



Episode 3: Its Not Your Fault 1 hour 6 minutes



Episode 4: 222 1 hour 6 minutes



Episode 5: ○△□ 1 hour 2 minutes



Episode 6: Humans Are 55 minutes



Each episode is a thrilling culmination of twisted dilemmas and brutal games, hooking the viewers with what's next.



Squid Game Season 3 cast : Find out who plays what

If you have forgotten about which actor plays which character, here is a brief description:

⦁of Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun (Player 456)

⦁Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man

⦁Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi (Player 333)

⦁Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388)

⦁Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho

⦁Park Gyu-young as No-eul

⦁Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120)

⦁Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik (Player 007)

⦁Kang Ae-sim as Geum-ja (Player 149)

⦁Jo Yuri as Jun-hee (Player 222)

⦁Chae Kuk-hee as Seon-nyeo (Player 044)

⦁Lee David as Min-su (Player 125)

⦁Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu (Player 124)

⦁Jun Suk-ho as Woo-seok

⦁Park Hee-soon as Black Guard (Officer)