/Squid Game season 3: Netflix's thriller show garners mixed reactions, netizens say, 'Just have to wait and see...'

After waiting for more than five months, the fans finally get to the third season of the thriller show Squid Game. Netflix's Squid Game is one of the most-watched series of all time despite the violence being shown in it. The finale show was finally unveiled across the world, while in India it was released at 12:30 pm. Let's know what verdict the netizens have given about the dystopian survival show.

Netizens' verdict on Squid Game season 3

Soon after the show was unveiled, fans flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions and one user wrote, “Squid Game 3 Leak Talk: Lowkey, I may be the only one, but this season honestly seems like bad writing at its finest. I get you want to spread a message but I think you were too focused on that message that the story loses its value in the process. Just wait and see.”

While another user wrote, "#SquidGame S3 delivers a heart-wrenching finale! Gi-hun’s desperate fight, brutal games like Jump Rope, & a bold, divisive end make it Netflix’s finest. Lee Byung-hun’s chilling Front Man & Im Si-wan’s complex Myung-gi steal the show. 5/5! #SquidGameSeason3 @squidgame".

"#SquidGameS3 #SquidGameSeason3 #SquidGame Overall it’s better than the 2nd season. The deaths are brutal, the stakes are super high and it’s the darkest and most emotional season. Super depressing and full of twists and unexpected deaths. Keeps the message of hopelessness. GOOD!", wrote the third user.

Squid Game creator speaks about the show

In an interaction with The Guardian, the creator of Squid Game Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke about the final season. He said, "The world, as I observe it, has less hope. I wanted to explore questions like, ‘What is the very last resort of humankind? And do we have the will to give future generations something better?' After watching all three seasons, I hope we can each ask ourselves, ‘How much humanity do I have left in me?".

He added, "The Korean drama which is known for its deadly twists and turns will not see a happy ending. People like a happy ending. I'm like that too. But some stories, by nature, can't have one. If you try to force one, the essence is compromised. If a story is holding up a mirror to something, then it's not always a happy ending. Squid Game is no exception".