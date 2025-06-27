/Music composer Lalo Schifrin, best known for Mission Impossible theme, dies at 93

Renowned music composer Lalo Schifrin was best known for his film and TV scores, who incorporated jazz and Latin American musical elements alongside traditional orchestrations has died at the age of 93. As per several reports, his sons William and Ryan confirmed the news and revealed the main cause of his death. The Argentinian music artist, gained worldwide fame after he composed theme music for Mission Impossible movie. Condolences poured in from fans. He was a five-time Grammy Award winner; he was nominated for six Academy Awards and four Emmy Awards.

Lalo Schifrin's main cause of death revealed fans and celebs pay last respects

The Argentine composer's sons William and Ryan revealed that he passed away due to complications from pneumonia. One user wrote, "Disappearance of the great Lalo Schifrin, to whom we owe the themes of "Mission Impossible," "Mannix," "Bullitt," and the "DIM" commercial... My preference, however, goes to the soundtrack of "Joy House" by René Clément in 1964, starring Jane Fonda and Alain Delon. Absolute class. Farewell, artist!".

Another user wrote, "Sad to say goodbye to Argentine-American pianist, composer, arranger, and conductor Lalo Schifrin, gone at 93. The cool sound of '60s and '70s action, and his driving, jazzy, Latin rhythms elevated every image they blessed. Rest easy, maestro".

The Academy shared a post and paid tribute to him and wrote, "The countdown begins. The fuse lights. The music hits and suddenly, you're in it. That was the genius of Lalo Schifrin. With six Academy Award nominations and iconic scores for Mission: Impossible, The FOX, BULLITT, AND THE STING II, Schifrin didn’t just write music, he built tension, ignited adrenaline, and gave stories their pulse. We’ll forever remember the composer who turned every beat into a thrill and every silence into suspense.

All about Lalo Schifrin

Lalo Schifrin was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1932 in a Jewish family. At the age of six, Lalo began his career in music by joining a six-year course of study on piano. After his studies, in 1955, Schifrin played piano with Argentine bandoneon giant Ástor Piazzolla and represented his country at the International Jazz Festival in Paris.