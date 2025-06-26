/The Fantastic Four: First Steps final trailer out! Super villain Galactus is here to eat up Earth

The final trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps was unveiled on Wednesday, and it gives fans for the first time a proper glimpse of what’s in store. The trailer, most importantly, shows Galactus, considered one of the biggest threats the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever faced. Marvel’s first family comes together to fight Galactus- together as a team.



The highly anticipated film is releasing on July 25, the trailer teases a visually stunning, retro-futuristic journey complete with an emotional journey. powerful heroes and a planet-eating villain.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer

The film is set 1960s but is in a retro-futuristic version of that time. Fantastic Four features Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Alongside them is their baby son, Franklin Richards, and their quirky robot assistant H.E.R.B.I.E., voiced by Matthew Wood.

The trailer reveals for the first time the supervillain Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson. The gigantic, cosmic being known as the “Eater of Worlds” arrives to consume Earth, not out of hatred, but hunger.



Galactus has an aide in the form of Shalla-Bal, this film’s version of the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner.

Watch the trailer here:

A lot at stake for the Fantastic Four

The trailer hints at a darker tone than previous MCU origin stories. At one point in the trailer, Reed Richards admits he is unsure if Earth can be saved. The team looks overwhelmed, not just by Galactus, but by the responsibility of protecting a world – and a newborn child.

The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.