/Chris Evans birthday special: From Fantastic Four to Captain America, 8 iconic roles of actor

Captain America

Chris Evans played the titular character. His journey began as Steve Rogers from the first part, after becoming an experiment that transforms his weak body to being part of the Avengers. Captain America had two more parts which were titled Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: The Civil War. He has also been part of several Avengers movies as well. Recurring roles played in all Captain America movies alongside Chris Evans include Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L Jackson, and Emily VanCamp among others.