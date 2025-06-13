LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Chris Evans birthday special: From Fantastic Four to Captain America, 8 iconic roles of actor

Chris Evans birthday special: From Fantastic Four to Captain America, 8 iconic roles of actor

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 09:20 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 09:20 IST

Chris Evans has established himself as one of the most popular actors in Hollywood with MCU films including Captain America. The star has built an impressive filmography over the years. Take a look at some of his must-watch movies. 

Iconic roles played by Chris Evans
1 / 9
(Photograph:Instagram)

Iconic roles played by Chris Evans

Best known for his role in Captain America, here are a few of his best performances throughout his career.
Knives Out
2 / 9
(Photograph:X)

Knives Out

Knives Out tells the story of Harlan Thrombey, a reputable crime novelist, who is found dead after his 85th birthday celebrations. However, as Detective Benoit Blanc investigates the case, it unravels a ploy of sinister intentions. Directed by Rian Johnson, the film also stars Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, and Katherine Langford among others.
Fantastic Four
3 / 9
(Photograph:X)

Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four tells the story of four astronauts who gain extraordinary powers like invisibility and stretchability after being hit by cosmic radiation. Now, their biggest challenge is to fight Victor Von Doom, an evil doctor who plans to destroy the planet Earth. Directed by Tim Story, the film also stars Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, Ioan Gruffudd, Julian McMahon, and Laurie Holden among others. Later, a sequel titled Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer was released.
Gifted
4 / 9
(Photograph:X)

Gifted

Gifted tells the story of Frank, a single man raising his genius niece, Mary who gets into a legal battle with his mother, Evelyn over her custody. However, Evelyn will do anything to make Mary complete her mother's project. Helmed by Marc Webb, the film stars Mckenna Grace, Jenny Slate, Octavia Spencer, Lindsay Duncan, and Michael Kendall Kaplan among others.
The Gray Man
5 / 9
(Photograph:X)

The Gray Man

The Gray Man is about a CIA's top asset, whose identity is known to no one, but uncovers agency secrets and triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague. Directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, the action thriller also features Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Julia Butters, Dhanush, and Jessica Henwick among others.
Playing It Cool
6 / 9
(Photograph:X)

Playing It Cool

Playing It Cool tells the story of a screenwriter who never writes romantic scripts and struggles when he has to write one. However, he soon finds inspiration when he falls in love with a woman, unaware that she is engaged. Directed by Justin Reardon, the film stars Michelle Monaghan, Aubrey Plaza, Topher Grace, Anthony Mackie, and Luke Wilson among others.
Captain America
7 / 9
(Photograph:X)

Captain America

Chris Evans played the titular character. His journey began as Steve Rogers from the first part, after becoming an experiment that transforms his weak body to being part of the Avengers. Captain America had two more parts which were titled Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: The Civil War. He has also been part of several Avengers movies as well. Recurring roles played in all Captain America movies alongside Chris Evans include Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L Jackson, and Emily VanCamp among others.
Ghosted
8 / 9
(Photograph:X)

Ghosted

Ghosted is about Cole who falls in love with Said, but then makes a shocking discovery that she's a secret agent. Before they can plan a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film also stars Ana de Armas, Ryan Reynolds, Lizzie Broadway, Adrien Brody, and Sebastian Stan among others.
What's Your Number?
9 / 9
(Photograph:X)

What's Your Number?

What's Your Number? is about Ally's career which comes to an end after she gets dumped by her boyfriend. Devastated by the turn of events, she decides to contact the men she previously dated in a desperate attempt to find true love. Directed by Mark Mylod, the film also features Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Jacquelyn Doucette, Anthony Mackie, and Ari Graynor among others.

Trending Photo

Chris Evans birthday special: From Fantastic Four to Captain America, 8 iconic roles of actor
9

Chris Evans birthday special: From Fantastic Four to Captain America, 8 iconic roles of actor

This Boeing plane mysteriously vanished mid-air along with its passengers! All about MH370's unsolved case
7

This Boeing plane mysteriously vanished mid-air along with its passengers! All about MH370's unsolved case

Ahmedabad plane crash: 7 deadliest aviation disasters in the world
7

Ahmedabad plane crash: 7 deadliest aviation disasters in the world

Ahmedabad plane crash: Why surviving a plane crash is nearly impossible?
7

Ahmedabad plane crash: Why surviving a plane crash is nearly impossible?

Ahmedabad plane crash: 7 critical steps to take in the event of an aircraft emergency
7

Ahmedabad plane crash: 7 critical steps to take in the event of an aircraft emergency