/Chris Evans birthday special: From Fantastic Four to Captain America, 8 iconic roles of actor

Published: Jun 13, 2025, 09:20 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 09:20 IST
Chris Evans has established himself as one of the most popular actors in Hollywood with MCU films including Captain America. The star has built an impressive filmography over the years. Take a look at some of his must-watch movies.
Iconic roles played by Chris Evans
Best known for his role in Captain America, here are a few of his best performances throughout his career.
Knives Out
Knives Out tells the story of Harlan Thrombey, a reputable crime novelist, who is found dead after his 85th birthday celebrations. However, as Detective Benoit Blanc investigates the case, it unravels a ploy of sinister intentions. Directed by Rian Johnson, the film also stars Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, and Katherine Langford among others.
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four tells the story of four astronauts who gain extraordinary powers like invisibility and stretchability after being hit by cosmic radiation. Now, their biggest challenge is to fight Victor Von Doom, an evil doctor who plans to destroy the planet Earth. Directed by Tim Story, the film also stars Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, Ioan Gruffudd, Julian McMahon, and Laurie Holden among others. Later, a sequel titled Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer was released.
Gifted
Gifted tells the story of Frank, a single man raising his genius niece, Mary who gets into a legal battle with his mother, Evelyn over her custody. However, Evelyn will do anything to make Mary complete her mother's project. Helmed by Marc Webb, the film stars Mckenna Grace, Jenny Slate, Octavia Spencer, Lindsay Duncan, and Michael Kendall Kaplan among others.
The Gray Man
The Gray Man is about a CIA's top asset, whose identity is known to no one, but uncovers agency secrets and triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague. Directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, the action thriller also features Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Julia Butters, Dhanush, and Jessica Henwick among others.
Playing It Cool
Playing It Cool tells the story of a screenwriter who never writes romantic scripts and struggles when he has to write one. However, he soon finds inspiration when he falls in love with a woman, unaware that she is engaged. Directed by Justin Reardon, the film stars Michelle Monaghan, Aubrey Plaza, Topher Grace, Anthony Mackie, and Luke Wilson among others.
Captain America
Chris Evans played the titular character. His journey began as Steve Rogers from the first part, after becoming an experiment that transforms his weak body to being part of the Avengers. Captain America had two more parts which were titled Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: The Civil War. He has also been part of several Avengers movies as well. Recurring roles played in all Captain America movies alongside Chris Evans include Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L Jackson, and Emily VanCamp among others.
Ghosted
Ghosted is about Cole who falls in love with Said, but then makes a shocking discovery that she's a secret agent. Before they can plan a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film also stars Ana de Armas, Ryan Reynolds, Lizzie Broadway, Adrien Brody, and Sebastian Stan among others.
What's Your Number?
What's Your Number? is about Ally's career which comes to an end after she gets dumped by her boyfriend. Devastated by the turn of events, she decides to contact the men she previously dated in a desperate attempt to find true love. Directed by Mark Mylod, the film also features Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Jacquelyn Doucette, Anthony Mackie, and Ari Graynor among others.