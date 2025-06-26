/The Simpsons kills off Marge in the season 36 finale and fans have thoughts

(Spoilers below)

The finale of season 36 of The Simpsons has killed off the beloved family's matriarch, Marge Simpson. In the episode titled Estranger Things, a flash-forward scene reveals that Marge is the first of the family to die, and we see Homer, Bart, Lisa, Ned Flanders and a few other characters attend her funeral. In its record-breaking 36-year run, the show has only killed minor characters, so the sudden reveal of Marge's passing has left many fans of the show in shock. Many fans took to social media to express their disappointment, while others believed that the character would return since the scene was set in the future.

Here's what fans are saying

What is Estranger Things about?

In the episode, we see siblings Bart and Lisa slowly drift apart after they start watching their favourite show, Itchy and Scratchy and how Marge fears that the two will be more and more estranged as time goes on. This then cuts to 35 years in the future, where Marge's fears have come true as Lisa and Bart attend her funeral.

At the funeral, we see Lisa read a letter from Marge urging her two children to mend their relationship. It also cuts to a grieving Homer, who now lives in a retirement home run by Bart. The episode ends with the duo working things out and a happy Marge looking on happily from heaven. The episode ends with the reveal that Marge has started dating The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in the afterlife.

Will Marge return in season 37?

While Marge's demise comes as a shock, we are sure to see her back when season 37 premieres. The Simpsons was created by Matt Groening and has been on the air since 1989. The show follows the various misadventures of the Simpsons family and is the longest-running American animated series and longest-running American sitcom of all time.