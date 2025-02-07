The rise of artificial intelligence has created concerns among millions of people worldwide. In 2022, we witnessed Hollywood writers and actors strike against AI. Amid this turmoil, Hank Azaria, The Simpsons voice actor, expressed fears about the potential risk of being replaced by AI in the future.

Azaria, who has voiced numerous characters in the famous animated series, shared his fears about the growing technology.

The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria worried about the rise of AI

In an op-ed for The New York Times, the actor said, “I imagine that soon enough, artificial intelligence will be able to recreate the sounds of the more than 100 voices I created for characters on The Simpsons over almost four decades.”

In the much-loved show, Azaria has voiced characters like Moe, Chief Wiggum and Comic Book Guy. He wrote. “It makes me sad to think about it. Not to mention, it seems just plain wrong to steal my likeness or sound — or anyone else’s.”

The actor continues, “In my case, AI could have access to 36 years of Moe, the permanently disgruntled bartender. He’s appeared in just about every episode of The Simpsons. He’s been terrified, in love, hit in the head and, most often, in a state of bitter hatred. I’ve laughed as Moe in dozens of ways by now. I’ve probably sighed as Moe 100 times. In terms of training AI, that’s a lot to work with.”

Adding that no matter how fast AI can work, the one thing that will be missing is humanness.

“I’d like to think that no matter how much an AI version of Moe or Snake or Chief Wiggum will sound like my voice, something will still be missing — the humanness,” he added. Explaining his point, Azaria said, “There’s so much of who I am that goes into creating a voice. How can the computer conjure all that?”

In his career, spanning decades, Azaria has voiced dozens of characters in several hit shows such as Family Guy, Mack & Moxy, Futurama and Spider-Man: The Animated Series, among others.

(With inputs from agencies)